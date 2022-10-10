UrduPoint.com

PTI To Approach Court For JIT To Probe Audio Leaks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:48 PM

PTI to approach court for JIT to probe audio leaks

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has termed it serious breach of national security.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said they would approach court to establish Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe

intelligence agency is involved in the "bugging" of the PM House and Office.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "The AudioLeaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the PMO, PMH. As PM my secure line at my residence was also bugged. We intend to go to Court to estab authenticity of Leaks & then form JIT to investigate which Intel agency," .

In another tweet, Khan said, "is responsible for the bugging & who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited/doctored.

This is critical bec sensitive security issues are & have been illegally recorded & subsequently hacked, implying confidentiality of Pak's national security has been exposed globally,".

Two audio leaks allegedly involving the PTI chief went viral on Friday. Khan, in one of them, was heard allegedly discussing horse trading with an aide.

The comments made by the former premier in the purported audio suggested that it was recorded before the voting on the no-confidence motion was held against him.

On other hand, the Federal cabinet has already formed a committee to investigate the breach of security.

The committee met for the first time last week under Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's chairmanship.

