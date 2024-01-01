PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Babar Awan says the nomination papers of more than 300 candidates have been rejected, and alleges unfair practices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced its decision to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan against rejection of the nomination papers of its candidates.

Dr. Babar Awan said that the constitution does not bar anyone from contesting elections. However, he highlighted that nomination papers of more than 300 candidates have been rejected, alleging unfair practices.

Awan expressed the party's intention to seek justice through the Supreme Court against these dismissals.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The PTI leader emphasized that regardless of the challenges, PTI would participate in the upcoming elections.

The strategic plan involves fielding candidates from every constituency, a decision made to stand against the alleged injustices in the nomination process. The IHC had already granted permission to Imran Khan to issue tickets himself, further fueling hopes for justice from the Supreme Court.

Responding to the recent release of Nawaz Sharif, Awan commented that no injustice has occurred in any case; rather, persecution is rampant.

“While Sharif can be brought to the airport physically but winning the hearts of the people is another matter,” he said.

He pointed out the contrasting scenarios where PTI candidates are picked up whenever they are released while those brought in are struggling to gain public support.

Similarly, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar announced that there is no intention to boycott the general elections.

Regardless of the circumstances, the party is committed to participating fully.

Consultations with Imran Khan regarding ticket distribution are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Gohar confirmed that appeals would be filed in the Supreme Court regarding rejected nomination papers.

He revealed that over 550 nomination requests, including 380 from PTI, 28 from PML-N, and 40 from PPP were rejected. Technical points were raised, such as missing signatures on nomination forms. However, hopes for justice remained with the decisions of the courts, as any compromise on the democratic process would be a significant blow to democracy and a grave injustice against PTI.