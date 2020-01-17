UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Aproach SC Against Sindh Local Govt System: Asad Umar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

PTI to aproach SC against Sindh local govt system: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) would file an appeal in Supreme Court against the local government system of Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) would file an appeal in Supreme Court against the local government system of Sindh province.

In a tweet, the minister said that the decision was taken in the Party's core committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the decision of filing appeal was taken because this law did not financially, politically and administratively empower the people at local level.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Asad Umar Government

Recent Stories

Second online home delivery service center inaugur ..

15 seconds ago

Work on war footing required to achieve targets of ..

2 minutes ago

17 women among 47 presently staying in shelter hom ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Dar lauds APP's role for projecting positive ..

2 minutes ago

Triggering JCPOA Dispute Mechanism Risky Step, Fur ..

2 minutes ago

Housing society's affectees throng NAB Lahore for ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.