PTI to aproach SC against Sindh local govt system: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaaf (PTI) would file an appeal in Supreme Court against the local government system of Sindh province.

In a tweet, the minister said that the decision was taken in the Party's core committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the decision of filing appeal was taken because this law did not financially, politically and administratively empower the people at local level.