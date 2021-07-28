PTI to arrange training workshops for digital media teams :Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regional information secretaries and digital media heads at in his office.

During the meeting, various matters including organizational issue of the party came under discussion.

Kamran Bangash said that party would soon arrange training workshops for digital media teams on government's development projects and other initiatives for welfare of people.

He said that role of regional information secretaries and digital media teams was very important to keep people informed about achievements of PTI government and ongoing reforms process.