PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that members of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would bring proposals in black and white in the next dialogue session.
The next meeting with PTI would be held on January 2, and the committee set up by the government would look into the matter, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The government and Opposition members are sitting together after a long time, he said adding that it is a good step to move forward.
All constitutional and legal options would be viewed to resolve political issues with PTI, he hoped.
In reply to a question, he said that difference of opinion among the political parties is the beauty of the democratic system.
Commenting on the demands of PTI, he said that members of PTI had raised the demands before the committee. "We have asked the
PTI to bring demands in writing so that fruitful discussion could be made in a proper manner", he said.
