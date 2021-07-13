PTI to bring reforms in education, health, police sectors in AJK: Ali Muhammad

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) would bring reforms in education, health and police sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) after winning the upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) would bring reforms in education, health and police sectors in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) after winning the upcoming general elections.

Responding to a Point of Order in the National Assembly, he said, "We have a comprehensive development programm for AJK to bring reforms in education, health and police sectors, like we have done in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." He alleged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not started any development programme in AJK during their tenures.

He said the PML (N) was in power in Azad Kashmir over the last five years but it gave nothing to the territory except dilapidated road, health and education infrastructure.

The minister said that no attention had been given by both the political parties for the infrastructure development in AJK. "Have you (PML-N, PPP) made schools, colleges, universities and roads in the AJK during 10 years of tenures," he questioned! He said that free, fair and transparent elections would be held on July 25 in the AJK, adding that still AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was heading the government and the process of elections was being done under his supervision.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that no one could think to make a deal on Kashmir.

The state policy is being followed in the Kashmir since 1947 till date, he added.

"All the governments have the policy that the issue of Kashmir should be solved as per the resolutions of the United Nations and according to aspiration of the Kashmiris" he added.

The Minister of State said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his speech in the Legislative Assembly of AJK, said he would be a lawyer of the people of Kashmir in the world.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Imran Khan also highlighted the dispute of Kashmir in the United Nations in an effective way and equated the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri referred the calling attention notice regarding short supply of water to the province of Punjab by IRSA to the concerned committee.

Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad said due to shortage of water in the revisers of the country, Sindh and Punjab provinces were getting less water supply.

However, he said, soon after improving the water level in dams, the two provinces would get their due share.

The Parliamentary Secretary said distribution of water amongst the provinces was the responsibility of IRSA. He stated out that there was a shortage of water due to less rains in January, February and March.

Qasim Suri also referred the issue took up by Ehsanullah Reki to the foreign office in which he stated that about 19 Pakistani were imprisoned in Tanzania jail.

Ehsanullah Reki said these people were missing from the last 17 years and were waiting for legal assistance.