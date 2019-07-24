PTI to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tashukur' across the country

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will be celebrating 25th July as Youm-e-Tashakur' to commemorate party's win in general elections (2018) when public elected Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of the country

Chief organizer, Siaf ullah Khan Niazi had instructed the central and provincial leadership of the party to prepare for the celebration of historical win of PTI in general election along with PM's recent successful visit to USA, said a statement issued by central media department.

"On July 25, Pakistan witnessed the new dawn of change that we all have been waiting for. Effects of honest and credible leadership has started appearing because Pakistani is getting global recognition as a responsible state", said Saifullah Khan NiaziHe said workers would offer Nafals to thank Almighty while sweets would also be distributed from central to district level.

PTI officials from Senate and National and Provincial Assemblies will also be taking part the celebration festivities.