Open Menu

PTI To Challenge ECP’s Decision On BAT Symbol Before PHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2023 | 01:05 PM

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

The sources say that the PTI has not yet received the officially verified decision from the Election Commission.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to challenge the Election Commission's decision to declare intra-party elections null and void and revoke the electoral symbol through a petition in the High Court.

After the decision was announced by the Election Commission on Friday, PTI's legal team members arrived at the Peshawar High Court on Saturday.

According to the sources, PTI did not yet receive the officially verified decision from the Election Commission.

PTI said that they would approach the court once they received the verified decision and, if necessary, would proceed even without it.

However, the absence of a verified copy of the Election Commission's decision may lead to objections from the court.

It's worth mentioning that PTI did not receive the officially verified decision from the Election Commission so far, and they have expressed their intention to challenge the decision once the verified copy is obtained. If the verified copy is not received, PTI still plans to file a case in court, although the court may raise objections due to the non-submission of the verified decision copy.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP earlier reserved the verdict and announced late on Friday night—the time when the PTI could not challenge it before any relevant forum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead May From Court

Recent Stories

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

9 minutes ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

4 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

13 hours ago
Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

13 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

13 hours ago
 Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman dis ..

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman distributes helmets among motorcy ..

13 hours ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & or ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as infl ..

Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as inflation cools

13 hours ago
 Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big pl ..

Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big players return

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan