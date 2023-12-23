PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided to challenge the Election Commission's decision to declare intra-party elections null and void and revoke the electoral symbol through a petition in the High Court.

After the decision was announced by the Election Commission on Friday, PTI's legal team members arrived at the Peshawar High Court on Saturday.

PTI said that they would approach the court once they received the verified decision and, if necessary, would proceed even without it.

However, the absence of a verified copy of the Election Commission's decision may lead to objections from the court.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP earlier reserved the verdict and announced late on Friday night—the time when the PTI could not challenge it before any relevant forum.