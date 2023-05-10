PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s arrest before SC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for an emergency meeting of the seven-member committee to assess the situation and devise a plan to secure the prompt release of the party leader, following his arrest by NAB on Tuesday at the IHC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Wednesday declared that the party would contest the Islamabad High Court's decision to allow the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan, in the Supreme Court today.

Qureshi called for an emergency meeting of the seven-member committee to assess the situation and devise a plan to secure the prompt release of the party leader, following his arrest by NAB on Tuesday at the IHC.

According to the PTI Central Media Department, Qureshi confirmed that a meeting of the senior leadership and emergency committee would be held to examine the situation and announce a comprehensive plan of action. He stated that the arrest of Khan was unjustified and unacceptable, and that his release was a legitimate and reasonable demand.

Qureshi said that the PTI will challenge the Al-Qadir Trust case, which he described as a "dirty political case" and a "revenge plot," both politically and legally. He added that the PTI will stage peaceful but robust protests throughout the country to secure the prompt release of their chairman.

Qureshi expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the IHC was raided to arrest Khan, despite the PTI chairman offering voluntary surrender before appearing in court. He called the arrest of Imran Khan a "fascist" act and condemned the attack on the Islamabad High Court during biometrics and the injury of lawyers. Qureshi appealed to the Chief Justice of the IHC to issue an order for Khan's immediate recovery and appearance in court, adding that the entire nation was deeply concerned about his health and safety.

Qureshi emphasized that the PTI would continue with the rallies scheduled by Khan and urged workers to remain peaceful and resolute. He noted that people's reaction to Khan's arrest was natural and that Khan had announced before leaving for Islamabad that he would voluntarily surrender if there were warrants against him.

"There was no reason for resorting to violence, breaking glasses, manhandling lawyers, and arresting PTI activists," he said. "We will fight this battle morally and politically for the safe recovery and release of the chairman."