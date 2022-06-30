(@Abdulla99267510)

Fawad Chaudhary says there are certain anomalies in the decision and they will challenge the same before the top court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2022) PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the PTI would challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision for recounting of votes for Punjab Chief Minister's office.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision by the Lahore High Court further complicated the political crisis in the province.

He wrote, “Hamza Shahbaz has lost his government and the solution given by the court will not bring an end to the crisis,”.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there are multiple anomalies in the decision and a meeting of legal advisers has been summoned to mull over it. “We will raise these anomalies before the Supreme Court,” he added.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier today declared the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab as void, in a landmark verdict, and ordered recounting of votes.