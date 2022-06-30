UrduPoint.com

PTI To Challenge LHC's Verdict For Punjab CM Election Before SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 30, 2022 | 05:28 PM

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

Fawad Chaudhary says there are certain anomalies in the decision and they will challenge the same before the top court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2022) PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the PTI would challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision for recounting of votes for Punjab Chief Minister's office.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision by the Lahore High Court further complicated the political crisis in the province.

He wrote, “Hamza Shahbaz has lost his government and the solution given by the court will not bring an end to the crisis,”.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there are multiple anomalies in the decision and a meeting of legal advisers has been summoned to mull over it. “We will raise these anomalies before the Supreme Court,” he added.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier today declared the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab as void, in a landmark verdict, and ordered recounting of votes.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Twitter Government Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

30 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

39 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

1 hour ago
 Process of reforms initiated in different sectors ..

Process of reforms initiated in different sectors to facilitate people: Salman S ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has attracted more than 1,400 mountaineer ..

Pakistan has attracted more than 1,400 mountaineers this year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.