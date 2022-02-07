Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would move the apex court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to bar Umar Amin Gandapur from contesting for Dera Ismail (DI) Khan Mayor in the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would move the apex court against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to bar Umar Amin Gandapur from contesting for Dera Ismail (DI) Khan Mayor in the second phase of local government elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The ECP's decision about Umar Amin Gandapur will be challenged in the Supreme Court. When Maulana Fazlur Rehman's candidate is facing certain defeat in D I Khan, the PTI candidate has been disqualified on the ground that his brother is running the election campaign," Fawad, who is also PTI's Senior Vice President, tweeted.

"Such decisions make the ECP controversial," he added.