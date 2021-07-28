UrduPoint.com
PTI To Challenge Zardari In Sindh Elections: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:49 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is evolving a strategy to defeat Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is evolving a strategy to defeat Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh elections.

After winning Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, PTI hopes to win general election of 2023 in Sindh, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI would nominate strong candidates for contesting Sindh elections in near future, he informed.

He said, Pakistan Peoples Party could not provide basic amenities of life to the people of Sindh.

Elaborating the role of PTI leadership for poor segment of society, he said the PTI government provided health cards, and launched Ahsaas programe for poverty alleviation.

He said mega housing project launched by PM for low income group would also help improve the living standard of poor families.

Commenting on Nawaz meeting with Afghan advisor, he said it is very strange that Ex Prime Minister is holding meeting in London with RAW funded elements.

