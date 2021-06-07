PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said the PTI would not only return to power in 2023, rather will clean sweep the polls on basis of its performance to make a new history

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said the PTI would not only return to power in 2023, rather will clean sweep the polls on basis of its performance to make a new history.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a drinking water scheme at Darwaish, district Haripur.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, former minister Yousaf Ayub Khan, Taimur Khan, Raja Aurangzeb and other notables were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said the top priority of the PTI government was the provision of all civic facilities to people at their door step. He said that since the PTI coming into power in 2013 in the province, it had provided maximum relief to lower middle class of the society through reforms.

He said that through Sehat Insaf Card, the PTI government has started a revolutionary programme of the provision of free medical facilities to people that had cost billions of rupees.

However, he said that instead of leaving people at the mercy of public sector hospitals, the people have also been given choice to get treatment from any good hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said the government was taking the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan forward, adding, the future would be manifold better than past.

He expressed the confidence that the government would successfully come out of the crisis created by the past rulers.