PTI To Clean Sweep GB Elections: Gill

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will clean sweep the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

"These people [opposition parties] are still telling lies despite having ruled the country for three decades," he said. "The reason behind the country's problems is PML-N's corruption", he said in a tweet.

Gill said people responsible for corruption would be held accountable. Opposition would suffer a defeat in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), he added.

GB is set to elect its assembly members on November 15. President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz, Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political figures have been campaigning in the region for the last few days.

This will be the region's third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009. Gilgit Baltistan has 24 Constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

