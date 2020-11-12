UrduPoint.com
PTI To Clean Sweep GB Elections: MNA Munawara

PTI to clean sweep GB elections: MNA Munawara

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munawara Munir on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win upcoming GB elections with majority due to progressive policies of incumbent government

Talking to APP, she said the two opposition parties are seeing their defeat in elections of Gilgit-Baltistan because its people have rejected corrupt leaders.

Munawara said opposition parties have already started making allegations of fraud, saying that the PML-N and PPP governments had neglected the people of Gilgit-Baltistan during their tenure instead of providing relief to them.

"They had promoted a culture of corruption and commissions and are now making false claims with the people of GB for the elections", she said.

She said that the rigging card would no longer work and the opposition parties could be badly defeated in the elections.

PTI would give all equal constitutional rights to citizen of Gilgit Baltistan when it comes in power, she added.

