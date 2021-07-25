UrduPoint.com
PTI To Clean Sweep In AJK Elections: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PTI to clean sweep in AJK elections: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf would clean sweep in Azad Jammu & Kashmir elections.

Talking to the media, he said that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz did never condemn Modi's atrocities in occupied Kashmir during the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections campaign.

It was unfortunate that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) never even opposed Modi's unconstitutional and illegal action in Occupied Kashmir, he said.

Narendra Modi had put Kashmiri brothers and sisters under curfew in Occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019, he said adding that PML-N leadership never gave a single statement against Modi.

"When they (PML-N) start losing in elections, they started talk of rigging", he added.

The SACM said that PML-N candidate did nothing for the people in their constituency during the last ten years.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza would winthe seat of LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot in elections.

