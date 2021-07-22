UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Clean-sweep In Kashmir On July 25: Governor Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:10 PM

PTI to clean-sweep in Kashmir on July 25: Governor Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean-sweep in Kashmir elections on July 25 as the Kashmiri people fully believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to the residence of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq.

Governor said that opposition was crying before Kashmir elections, which clearly indicates its defeat as Kashmiris were well aware of nefarious designs of opposition leaders.

He said that although Maryam Nawaz was patronizing electioneering campaign for PML-N in Kashmir but it was reality that she did not condemn Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people. She was uttering the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan in her speeches repeatedly but she was reluctant to highlight aggression of RSS, Srawar said. Governor said that Indian government was crushing innocent Kashmiris for its vested designs but PML-N leadership was increasing love with Modi and its government.

He said that Kashmiris were struggling for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades but PML-N never raised voice in their favor. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the true face and ideology of RSS and Modi government against Kashmiri people at international forums.

That's why Kashmiris were considering Prime Minister Imran Khan as their true leader and they will surely support and vote PTI in elections on July 25. Governor Punjab said that the opposition should support the government in making reforms in the elections process so that all chances of rigging could be eliminated once for all.

He said that Pakistan was at verge of bankruptcy when PTI came into power. However, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government dragged the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity. The people will enjoy benefits of national progress and prosperity very soon, he added.

Sarwar also paid tributes to the armed forces and said that due to their sacrifices we were enjoying safety and security in the country.

Responding to a question, Governor Sarwar said that he had issued necessary directions to the local administration to make comprehensive arrangements for dealing emergent situation during monsoon and rainy season.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also condoled with Malik Umar Farooq on sad demise of his father and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over it. He also prayed rest for departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Governor Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Visit Road Progress July Family Media All Government Opposition Love Sad

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

29 minutes ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

44 minutes ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.