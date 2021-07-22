PTI to clean-sweep in Kashmir on July 25: Governor Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean-sweep in Kashmir elections on July 25 as the Kashmiri people fully believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to the residence of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq.

Governor said that opposition was crying before Kashmir elections, which clearly indicates its defeat as Kashmiris were well aware of nefarious designs of opposition leaders.

He said that although Maryam Nawaz was patronizing electioneering campaign for PML-N in Kashmir but it was reality that she did not condemn Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people. She was uttering the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan in her speeches repeatedly but she was reluctant to highlight aggression of RSS, Srawar said. Governor said that Indian government was crushing innocent Kashmiris for its vested designs but PML-N leadership was increasing love with Modi and its government.

He said that Kashmiris were struggling for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades but PML-N never raised voice in their favor. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the true face and ideology of RSS and Modi government against Kashmiri people at international forums.

That's why Kashmiris were considering Prime Minister Imran Khan as their true leader and they will surely support and vote PTI in elections on July 25. Governor Punjab said that the opposition should support the government in making reforms in the elections process so that all chances of rigging could be eliminated once for all.

He said that Pakistan was at verge of bankruptcy when PTI came into power. However, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government dragged the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity. The people will enjoy benefits of national progress and prosperity very soon, he added.

Sarwar also paid tributes to the armed forces and said that due to their sacrifices we were enjoying safety and security in the country.

Responding to a question, Governor Sarwar said that he had issued necessary directions to the local administration to make comprehensive arrangements for dealing emergent situation during monsoon and rainy season.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar also condoled with Malik Umar Farooq on sad demise of his father and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over it. He also prayed rest for departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.