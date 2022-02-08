UrduPoint.com

PTI To Clinch 2023 Elections On Basis Of Performance: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 09:41 PM

PTI to clinch 2023 elections on basis of performance: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch the next general elections on the basis of its performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch the next general elections on the basis of its performance.

The PTI leaders would meet public in coming days to highlight the performance made after coming to power in 2018, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition, he said, had made futile exercise through organizing public meetings, and long march.

He said that it remained the desire of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to topple the incumbent government.

He said PTI was ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for the second consecutive tenure due to better performance in the area.

He said Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who stood against the corruption and mafias. He said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was committed to eradicate corruption and mafias who tried to damage the institutions in the past.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club ..

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Congressman Nehls Says US Capitol Police Illegally ..

Congressman Nehls Says US Capitol Police Illegally Investigated His Office

8 minutes ago
 White House, Diplomats Resisted Afghan Evacuation ..

White House, Diplomats Resisted Afghan Evacuation Efforts by Military for Weeks ..

8 minutes ago
 No one to be allowed to violate kite flying ban: C ..

No one to be allowed to violate kite flying ban: CPO

8 minutes ago
 59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

59 more test positive of COVID-19 in Blochistan

12 minutes ago
 PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farr ..

PTI's allies fully intact, not to leave govt: Farrukh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>