PTI to clinch 2023 elections on basis of performance: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch the next general elections on the basis of its performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch the next general elections on the basis of its performance.

The PTI leaders would meet public in coming days to highlight the performance made after coming to power in 2018, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition, he said, had made futile exercise through organizing public meetings, and long march.

He said that it remained the desire of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to topple the incumbent government.

He said PTI was ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for the second consecutive tenure due to better performance in the area.

He said Imran Khan was the only leader in Pakistan who stood against the corruption and mafias. He said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was committed to eradicate corruption and mafias who tried to damage the institutions in the past.