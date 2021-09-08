UrduPoint.com

PTI To Clinch Resounding Victory In Cantt Board Polls: Shaukat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

PTI to clinch resounding victory in Cantt Board polls: Shaukat

RAWALPINDI, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) elections in Ward-08 Chaudhary Nauman Shaukat on Wednesday expressed his optimism and blunt confidence in his party's resounding victory in the Cantt Board polls to be held on September 12.

PTI has emerged as a third political power in the conservative erstwhile two-party system of the country's politics and it was the credit of the Party that it busted the monopoly of the self-styled political czars dubbed as electable in the system, said Chaudhary Nauman in an exclusive talk with APP.

Mr Shaukat said he was focusing on bringing real change in the life of his constituents through ensuring civic services at their doorsteps with integrity and honour.

He said water scarcity was the major issue in his constituency which would be resolved on priority basis. The area residents also demand improved road infrastructure and bumpy thoroughfares and these were easily resolvable through will and concerted efforts, he added.

The PTI candidate was of the view that the Opposition parties were merely doing dirty politics of blame game and propaganda whereas he had to present his voters the true vision for a better cantonment ward with all their demands addressed without any delay.

He said there were fool proof arrangements to be ensured by his party workers to contain any hostile efforts to rig the elections or disrupt polling process on the Election Day.

