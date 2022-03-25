PTI to close all doors of horse-trading for opposition parties: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government with the full support of the people would close all doors of horse-trading for opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government with the full support of the people would close all doors of horse-trading for opposition parties.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the people of Pakistan had great desire to block all ways of horse-trading in the country. He said the PTI government has the power of people and is committed to eliminate corruption and purge corrupt of the society.

Commenting on Opposition's agenda, he said the Opposition party leaders are trying their best to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said PM Imran Khan is an honest leader of this country who will never make any deal with corrupt politicians.

To a question about dissident members of assembly, he said the PTI leadership had asked them to reassemble for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Farrukh Habib said the Opposition wouldface unforgettable defeat in no-confidence move because all the coalition partners are supporting the policies of Imran Khan.