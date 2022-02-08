UrduPoint.com

PTI To Complete Constitutional Tenure: Arshad Ayub

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan has said that government would complete its term and would emerge victorious in the general elections 2023 owing to its performance

He expressed these views while presiding over departmental meeting held here at his office on Tuesday. The minister said that record uplift projects have been initiated in each district of the province for bringing improvement in living standard of the people.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed on the ongoing irrigation schemes and was told about the difficulties relating to completion of these projects.

The minister directed concerned quarters to resolve the problems on priority basis.

Highlighting the achievement of PTI government, Arshad Ayub said that free IT courses have been started for youth and government is also providing interest free loans to overcome unemployment. He said PTI government is working for providing basic amenities of life to people.

