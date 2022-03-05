UrduPoint.com

PTI To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said nothing would happen to the government and it would complete its term as no MNA would vote in favour of the opposition.

He said that the opposition parties were working against Prime Minister Imran Khan on a foreign agenda.

Gill said that these leaders kept looted money abroad and followed the lines of foreign forces.

Shahbaz Gill said that the prime minister would not compromise on dignity and sovereignty of the country, adding that no NRO would be given to the corrupt opposition leaders.

He said that it was shameful for the society that the opposition was now openly talking about buying loyalties of the members of parliament to destabilise the government.

The SAPM said that a child, who could not even speak national language, was claiming that election of Gilani in Senate was a trailer.

He said that in the past, the leadership of these parties remained silent on drone attacks and added that an interior minister had given visas to 400 foreigners like Raymond Davis.

He questioned that was there any leader in the past who could say absolutely not to any super power.

He said that today Pakistan's foreign policy was independent and decisions were made within the country,adding that PM Imran Khan was a true loyal Pakistani and he could sacrifice his every thing for the country.

