PTI To Complete Its Constitutional Tenure: Minister For Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:36 PM

PTI to complete its constitutional tenure: Minister for Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Minister for Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said the next general elections would be held on time in 2023 as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said the next general elections would be held on time in 2023 as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

He was responding to a question at a press conference at PR Headquarters here. He said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon overcome inflation and price hike as efforts were being made in this regard.

The people of the country had given a mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan to eliminate corruption, he maintained.

He said that he had earlier given his political prediction that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would leave the country and added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif would stay here. He said that Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan should be investigated for giving tempered medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman did not achieve anything from his Azadi March, as he had to called off his sit-in with empty hands. Regarding foreign funding case, Sheikh Rashid said that all the political parties should be held accountable.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q was an ally of the government and would remain part of the government till completion of constitutional tenure.

Regarding performance of Railways, he said that PR's deficit would be overcome within next three years as a target of 15 freight trains had been achieved, whereas revenue of 10 billion rupees was earned through passenger trains during last year, which he said was a great success.

Railways minister said that biometric attendance machines were being introduced in the department to check the attendance of employees.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an approval to induct two technical advisers for PR Minister. The shuttle train service in Lahore would also be started, he said.

To a question regarding statement of US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that America has reservations on CPEC, adding that America protected and watched its own interests. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always talked about Railways ML-1 (main line) project at every forum, adding that the project would be accomplished with the support of China.

