PTI to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the allied parties were not going to take any step against the PTI or its leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the allied parties were not going to take any step against the PTI or its leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its constitutional tenure.

He expressed hope that consensus would be evolved for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) in coming days.

He said opposition would support the government in amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as like in the Army Act recently.

Replying to a question, he said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad but there was a possibility that Shehbaz Sharif may come back in few months.

Sheikh Rashid said ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shown in a picture eating meal in a restaurant abroad, adding the court had granted him bail on health issue and allowed him to go abroad for treatment but instead he was enjoying good health there.

He said Shehbaz Sharif was dishonest, looter and corrupt person more than his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

He said the government should make all out efforts for providing basic necessities to the people on cheap prices as it would be enough for their satisfaction rather than other issues.

He said no corruption of any kind had been done in his ministry and added if some one was found involved in corruption then he would be dealt with strict punishment.

The minister said thousands of jobs would be created under the project of ML-1.