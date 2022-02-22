UrduPoint.com

PTI To Complete Tenure, Form Govt Again After Polls: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its tenure, but also come to power again after the next general elections.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign at Jallo Park, he said that the opposition parties were disappointed as the government was successfully running the state affairs. He said that the opposition parties had differences in their ranks, but still they were hoping for toppling the government. No matter how hard they try, neither they would be able to stage a long march nor bring a no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that Zardari and Sharif families, who were mired in corruption, were fearing jail cells, and that was why they were rallying against the PTI government.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches a compromise with them today, everything would be fine. But, he would never compromise with thieves and looters, he added.

He said the process of accountability was moving towards its logical conclusion, adding that all corrupt elements must be held accountable for their actions. He said that the Zardari and Sharif family committed corruption of billions of rupees. Both of them had been protecting each other's corruption during their tenures, but the PTI government would bring them to book. He added that the PTI would fulfill the mandate and trust given to them by people and continue serving them.

