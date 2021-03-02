UrduPoint.com
PTI To Comprehensively Win Senate Elections: Senator Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would win Senate elections comprehensively and comfortably

In a tweet, he said panic was obvious in Pakistan Democratic Movement camp as its all curtains for them.

He said they would regret fielding a candidate in Islamabad. The PTI and its allies would be the winner of this contest, he added.

