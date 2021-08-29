UrduPoint.com

PTI To Contest Next General Elections On Performance Basis: Asad

Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan Thereek-e-Insaf (PTI) would contest the general elections of 2023 on the basis of its performance.

Addressing a ceremony held in connections with inauguration of development schemes in Saleem Khan, district Swabi, he said the people themselves would compare their performance and development work with their predecessors.

Asad Qaiser said that in past small federating units were ignored that resulted in creation of unrest among the people, but the present government has given maximum development funds to the provinces.

The completion of development schemes, he said, would uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people and trigger a new era of progress and development.

He said the provision of quality health facilities to the people of Swabi was his top priority, adding, the purpose behind his joining of politics was the provision of basic amenities to the people.

He said that Bacha Khan Medical Complex has been granted the status of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI), adding, the beginning of the provision of modern health facilities would leave far reaching impact on the lives of the people.

The speaker said that power distribution system in Swabi was being up-gradated and work on the establishment of Grid Station would begin soon.

The completion of the grid station, he said,would help abolish the issue of low-voltage in the area. He said that provision of gas to Swabi would be ensured before the general elections of 2023.

He reiterated that he would fulfill each and every electoral commitment with the people of Union Council Saleem Khan and the deficiency of resources would never create hurdle in the progress and development of the area.

On this occasion, the speaker inaugurated Bakar Bridge, Bakar-Palodhand Chowk Road, Palodhand Chowk Branch Road and Palodhand Chowk to Saleem Khan Chowk Road.

