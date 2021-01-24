UrduPoint.com
PTI To Continue Journey Towards Development: Mubeen

Sun 24th January 2021

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur, Mubeen Jatoi has said the PTI government under the leadership will continue its journey towards progress and development.

Talking to various delegations at his residence here on Sunday, Jatoi said that all out measures have been taken for securing the lives and property of the people of the province adding that PDM tried to political point scoring at every important issue.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only hope for the nation.

