PTI To Continue Serving Masses Without Discrimination: Ali Amin Gandapur

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PTI to continue serving masses without discrimination: Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday said that PTI government had carried out record development work worth billions of rupees for the welfare of masses and it would continue to serve without any discrimination.

Addressing a public gathering in district DI Khan, he hoped that PTI would get overwhelming victory in the re-polling and second phase of local government elections in the province on the basis of its performance, adding that the people of DI Khan would give mandate to PTI candidate for city mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur on February 13.

He assured to solve the problems being faced by the residents of DI Khan especially electricity supply and pavement of streets on priority basis.

The minister said that PTI practically carried out development work in the district, adding that a huge amount of Rs 3 billion has been allocated for development of district Dera, out of which tenders for development works of Rs 2 billion have already been issued.

On contrary, he said Maulana Brothers deliberately kept the district backward despite taking mandate several times.

