UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Continue Solve People's Problems In Collaboration With Allies: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:36 PM

PTI to continue solve people's problems in collaboration with allies: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that people have given PTI mandate and the party will continue solve people's problems in collaboration with its allies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that people have given PTI mandate and the party will continue solve people's problems in collaboration with its allies.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said political opponents of the government are in search of back door after facing failure in the field of public and politics, and are trying to break in politically.The Special Assistant said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must realize that the problems of Karachi will be resolved by discontinuing corruption, looting and kickbacks instead of manipulating against alliance of a political party.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Firdous Ashiq Awan Alliance December 2019 Government

Recent Stories

2019 sensation Babar Azam reflects on the year

18 minutes ago

Man kills brother-in-law in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Three vehicle-lifters arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago

Farmer killed over property dispute in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad awarded 5 PhD ..

1 minute ago

Pakistanis languishing in different jails bring ba ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.