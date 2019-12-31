Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that people have given PTI mandate and the party will continue solve people's problems in collaboration with its allies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that people have given PTI mandate and the party will continue solve people's problems in collaboration with its allies.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said political opponents of the government are in search of back door after facing failure in the field of public and politics, and are trying to break in politically.The Special Assistant said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must realize that the problems of Karachi will be resolved by discontinuing corruption, looting and kickbacks instead of manipulating against alliance of a political party.