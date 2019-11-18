UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Continue Stand With Fair Accountability Process:Federal Minister For Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:49 PM

PTI to continue stand with fair accountability process:Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said hue and cry of opposition could not stop the across the board accountability process as PTI under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics of principles where will never be compromised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said hue and cry of opposition could not stop the across the board accountability process as PTI under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics of principles where will never be compromised.

Talking to a private news channel on Nawaz Sharif's treatment , he said PML-N Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to get his treatment done anywhere but there would be "no deal" or compromise on the corruption cases filed against him.

He said PML-N wanted to get public sympathies through media coverages but PTI government wanted to focus on real problems of common man instead of discussing Nawaz Sharif's health issue on Media.

Rasheed prayed for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and his return to the country soon.

He said where ever Nawaz would go for medical treatment they have no concern, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always respected the verdicts of courts and respect the decision regarding Nawaz Sharif as well.

Sheikh Rasheed said federal cabinet would also follow the decision of Lahore High court and they did not want to create any hurdle for Nawaz Sharif's treatment but if Nawaz violate the undertaking would be a criminal offence.

Minister Railway said the decision of the court should not be considered as defeat or victory of anyone.

He criticized that no country would accept the corrupt person like Nawaz Sharif.

Sheikh said PTI led government was committed to stabilize economy and taking all possible measures to boost business activities and to control inflation, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan is daily giving briefings in this regard.

"Imran Khan will never disappoint nation and will fulfill the promise he made," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Hue Criminals Media All Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

6 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

9 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

16 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

12 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.