PTI To Control Price-hike In Country Soon: Ghulam Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 AM

PTI to control price-hike in country soon: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said the entire world was in a grip of intense price-hike due to Covid-19 and soon it would be control in Pakistan.

The new year 2022 will be year of public and it will also be a year to make people life's better in different ways, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's allies extended full support till its constitutional tenure.

He criticized the opposition parties for their non serious attitude in the parliament and also faced defeat while opposing mini budget as their majority member were found absent.

He said the speculation of Rs.700 billion was wrong, the government would take new taxes of Rs. 343 billion that will be in shape of sales tax and would also be returned and adjustable.

He said that the people who were questioning about IMF, should keep in mind that previous democratic governments of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party went to IMF, PTI were also sought help from IMF.

Federal Minister admitted that the PTI would learn from the defeat in local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI acted as purely sportsmanship, he remarked.

