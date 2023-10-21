Open Menu

PTI To Convene Workers' Convention In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2023 | 06:34 PM

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

The significant gathering is scheduled to take place in Lahore's Kahna area on October 22.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter has made an announcement regarding an upcoming workers' convention in the provincial capital.

The significant gathering is scheduled to take place in Lahore's Kahna area on October 22.

The PTI leadership has extended a heartfelt invitation to party workers, urging them to participate in this convention, which is set to commence at 3 pm.

An earlier PTI request to hold a party gathering at Liberty Roundabout was denied by the district coordination officer (DCO). In response to this, on Monday, the PTI, represented by its lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, raised concerns about the perceived neutrality of the caretaker government.

Shaheen disclosed that the party had submitted over 100 applications seeking permission for public gatherings and rallies, yet none of them received approval.

Furthermore, Shaheen also raised questions regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) capacity to address the alleged injustices faced by the PTI.

The developments underscore the ongoing dynamics in the lead-up to the workers' convention, which promises to be a significant event for the PTI in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan October Event Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

10 minutes ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

2 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

3 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

4 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

4 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

5 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan