PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

The significant gathering is scheduled to take place in Lahore's Kahna area on October 22.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab chapter has made an announcement regarding an upcoming workers' convention in the provincial capital.

The PTI leadership has extended a heartfelt invitation to party workers, urging them to participate in this convention, which is set to commence at 3 pm.

An earlier PTI request to hold a party gathering at Liberty Roundabout was denied by the district coordination officer (DCO). In response to this, on Monday, the PTI, represented by its lawyer Shoaib Shaheen, raised concerns about the perceived neutrality of the caretaker government.

Shaheen disclosed that the party had submitted over 100 applications seeking permission for public gatherings and rallies, yet none of them received approval.

Furthermore, Shaheen also raised questions regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) capacity to address the alleged injustices faced by the PTI.

The developments underscore the ongoing dynamics in the lead-up to the workers' convention, which promises to be a significant event for the PTI in Punjab.