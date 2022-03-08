UrduPoint.com

PTI To Counter Opposition's No-trust Move Politically: Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 08:36 PM

PTI to counter opposition's no-trust move politically: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said bringing a no-confidence motion was the constitutional right of opposition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would also counter it constitutionally, legally, and politically

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said bringing a no-confidence motion was the constitutional right of opposition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would also counter it constitutionally, legally, and politically.

Imran Khan was an elected prime minister, who was given a huge mandate by the people of Pakistan in 2018, and they were asking him to resign, he said in a statement issued here by the Babul Quraish.

He said he had a discussion with the prime minister and the government would combat the opposition's move with full force.

"This is politics, the opposition will try its best and we will defend ourselves," Qureshi maintained.

The minister questioned as to why the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Balochistan Awami Party would support the opposition parties, which were struggling for their own survival. They did not trust one another. They did not have a unanimous manifesto.

He said the prime minister had been apprised of the opposition's motives. "I have some information about the opposition's movement, and will soon inform the nation in this regard." He, however, mentioned that people should take into account the timings of the no-confidence motion.

Qureshi criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party , saying its leadership had no pain for the poor people of Sindh, as, otherwise, they had done something good for the province instead of looting the public wealth and destroying the national institutions during their rule.

The PPP brought the people from Sindh for their march by paying them money, he added.

Expressing his firm resolve, Qureshi said,"We are not afraid of any ultimatum from the opposition, we will fight them hard." The opposition's move was for their personal interests, not for the masses, and Prime Minister Imran Khan could not be brought under pressure, he maintained.

He said the prime minister would take decisions in the interest of the country and the party. PTI's angry members had been contacted, who would make the right decision and continue supporting Imran Khan, he added.

Qureshi said Chaudhry brothers had been the PTI's allies for considerable time and they had always honoured their commitments.

Had the PML-N leaders not cheated the Chaudhry brothers, they would not have parted ways, he added. The Chaudhry brothers and their son had openly expressed support for the PTI, and "we have full confidence in him".

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan MQM Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Money March 2018 Muslim From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norm ..

Women respect integral part of socio-cultural norms of Pakistani society: CM

2 minutes ago
 OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. ..

OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. as satisfactory: Prime Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 800,000 peasants get Kissan Card in Punjab

Over 800,000 peasants get Kissan Card in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Govt to firmly deal with no-confidence stunt: Buzd ..

Govt to firmly deal with no-confidence stunt: Buzdar

6 minutes ago
 144 imposed on the eve of Shahbaz Qalandar's Urs

144 imposed on the eve of Shahbaz Qalandar's Urs

6 minutes ago
 China home to 2M 5G base stations by end of 2022

China home to 2M 5G base stations by end of 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>