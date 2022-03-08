Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said bringing a no-confidence motion was the constitutional right of opposition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would also counter it constitutionally, legally, and politically

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said bringing a no-confidence motion was the constitutional right of opposition and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would also counter it constitutionally, legally, and politically.

Imran Khan was an elected prime minister, who was given a huge mandate by the people of Pakistan in 2018, and they were asking him to resign, he said in a statement issued here by the Babul Quraish.

He said he had a discussion with the prime minister and the government would combat the opposition's move with full force.

"This is politics, the opposition will try its best and we will defend ourselves," Qureshi maintained.

The minister questioned as to why the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Balochistan Awami Party would support the opposition parties, which were struggling for their own survival. They did not trust one another. They did not have a unanimous manifesto.

He said the prime minister had been apprised of the opposition's motives. "I have some information about the opposition's movement, and will soon inform the nation in this regard." He, however, mentioned that people should take into account the timings of the no-confidence motion.

Qureshi criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party , saying its leadership had no pain for the poor people of Sindh, as, otherwise, they had done something good for the province instead of looting the public wealth and destroying the national institutions during their rule.

The PPP brought the people from Sindh for their march by paying them money, he added.

Expressing his firm resolve, Qureshi said,"We are not afraid of any ultimatum from the opposition, we will fight them hard." The opposition's move was for their personal interests, not for the masses, and Prime Minister Imran Khan could not be brought under pressure, he maintained.

He said the prime minister would take decisions in the interest of the country and the party. PTI's angry members had been contacted, who would make the right decision and continue supporting Imran Khan, he added.

Qureshi said Chaudhry brothers had been the PTI's allies for considerable time and they had always honoured their commitments.

Had the PML-N leaders not cheated the Chaudhry brothers, they would not have parted ways, he added. The Chaudhry brothers and their son had openly expressed support for the PTI, and "we have full confidence in him".