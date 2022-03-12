UrduPoint.com

PTI To Disclose 'no Confidence Strategy' On Time: Asad Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2022 | 12:32 PM

PTI to disclose 'no confidence strategy' on time: Asad Umer

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its strategy to deal with the 'no confidence motion' and will disclose it on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its strategy to deal with the 'no confidence motion' and will disclose it on time.

Talking to a private news channel he said the opposition was just playing 'no confidence' game just to protect their vested interest, they are only wasting government time to drag attention on other matters.

He said the no confidence motion day will be remarkable when all coalition groups will be standing and supporting openly the incumbent government.

He said there was no truth in the major change occurring in the Punjab province but unfortunately all speculations were circulating on media outlets.

Asad Umer said that Prime Minister was the only authority to take any decision about any political change in the province, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-i-Azam(PML-Q) has not put any condition on the government about the replacement of the Punjab Chief Minister.

