PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate election, claims Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be the largest party in the Senate by winning 28 to 30 seats in the elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be the largest party in the Senate by winning 28 to 30 seats in the elections.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that the immature leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will realize their worth in the election.

Chaudhary Fawad said that after public meetings, statements and resignations, the long march will be only a short walk.

The federal minister hoped that the members of these parties will now bring new leaderships.