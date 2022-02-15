Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said after restructuring and re-organisation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would emerge as the largest party of the province in the next phase of local body elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said after restructuring and re-organisation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would emerge as the largest party of the province in the next phase of local body elections.

The Defence Minister, in a media conference flanked by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib discussed the party re-organisation and restructuring after assuming the charge of PTI President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Khattak said there was a huge propaganda made against his party by the opposition after the last local body polls. However, the PTI candidates won 18 Tehsil seats and after joining of independent candidates the total number raised to 22 which were equal to that of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) (JUI-F).

The Minister underscored that PTI was leading in vote number after culmination of the first phase of local polls, adding, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) only won two to three seats, and similar was the position of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the first phase of elections.

He said the opposition parties' role in KP had finished, adding, "We are trying to succeed in the second phase and have focused our efforts towards that goal." Commenting on the reasons behind PTI's defeat at various positions, he said the party leadership of local chapters took the previous phase for granted.

"It has been a confusing and tough election in KP as people at local level, belonging from different families, contested on all seats that made the competition challenging." He warned all the party leaders in KP to take the local bodies' election seriously and also made visits to various Constituencies to empower party workers at the grass roots level.

The Minister informed that the district level party organisations were formulated alongwith those being made at Union Council level.

Khattak said he had found the party workers fully charged and passionate to strive hard in the next phase of the elections, whereas the party would double it's party position.

He added that the party workers were being empowered and engaged for the party's re-organisation so that they should evade considering themselves neglected.

Khattak ensured that the local party workers would be taken in the loop for consultation on party matters.

While lambasting the opposition parties and PTI critics, the Defence Minister said he would like to raise a question for those terming PTI regime as incompetent. "Inflation is going on internationally and it's double there. Are the heads of US, Arab and EU countries incompetent for failing to control the price hike?" He underlined that in various debates and dialogues with the opposition parties, he demanded the critics to provide an alternate solution to price hike but they did not give any.

"The goods we are importing let it be palm oil, LPG, or any other good all are expensive in international market that's why inflation has skyrocketed in the country," he said.

He concluded that the PTI government had provided Ehsaas Health and Ration Cards to the poor masses to support them in these pressing times.

He commented that no confidence motion was part of the democratic process and he welcomed the opposition to test their mettle.

Responding to media queries, he said the PTI would place its candidates in the entire Waziristan during local body polls. "We will take the leaders to task for wrong distribution of party tickets during the polls."He told that there was no room for corrupt elements in the party and those involved would be penalized if got charged with evidence.