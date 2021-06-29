PTI to emerge triumphant in LG polls: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the present government would emerge triumphant in the local body elections to be announced shortly by the election commission of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday said the present government would emerge triumphant in the local body elections to be announced shortly by the election commission of Pakistan.

He said that due to its outstanding performance and committed efforts for the welfare of the common man, the party would win the local government elections, adding the previous governments hoodwinked and left the people in a state of increasing poverty by taking huge loans for their personal luxuries instead of the real welfare of Public.

Talking to Minister for IT Atif Khan who called on him here at his office, he said that in the next few months, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) might announce the schedule of local body elections in the province.

Akbar Ayub Khan emphasized upon PTI workers to start election campaigns in all the Constituencies and intimate the public of the welfare and development works of the present Federal and provincial governments.

He said that the past regimes pushed the country in the swamp of poverty due to which the country was facing acute inflation, adding that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the federal and provincial governments were making efforts for eradication of poverty.