PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would emerge victorious in upcoming local bodies elections on the basis of record uplift works initiated throughout the province.

These views were expressed by the contesting candidate for the seat of Youth Councillor in upcoming local government elections for NC-33, Ghanta Ghar during the election's campaign.

Rabnawaz said that the people of Peshawar have stood with PTI which is the only party having poor friendly policies. He said PTI government has launched several schemes including Sehat Insaaf Card for those people who cannot afford their medical treatment in the hospitals.

Similarly, Ehsas Ration Program, Kisan Card, construction of Momand Dam, Peshawar-DIKhan Motorway and several other mega projects have been initiated by the present PTI government.

He said all the party workers are united in line with the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.