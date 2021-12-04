PTI to emerge victorious in local bodies' election owing to record accomplishments: Minister

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan Saturday said that opposition parties were working on an agenda of personal benefits and PTI would emerge victorious in local bodies' election owing to its performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan Saturday said that opposition parties were working on an agenda of personal benefits and PTI would emerge victorious in local bodies' election owing to its performance.

Addressing a ceremony held in Labat Swat to welcome new party entrants, he said that PTI has achieved new heights of popularity and has accomplished record development projects for the welfare and facilitation of masses.

The minister said that PTI has taken concrete steps for the development of KP and its people and added that there is no room for those who misled people and amassed public money for personal gains.

He said that PDM has failed to attract people as masses are well aware of the corruption and corrupt practices followed by the leader of political parties that are now part of opposition alliance.

On the occasion, large number of people and local elders belonging to PMLN announced joining PTI and reposed confidence on the leadership of party.