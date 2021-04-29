PTI to emerge victorious in NA-249 bye-election: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win NA-249 bye-election.

In a tweet, he said all the surveys conducted in connection with NA-249 elections in Karachi showed that PTI was ahead of all parties.

He said with the grace of Allah Almighty today the PTI would emerge victorious in NA- 249.