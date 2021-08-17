PTI to empower local bodies institutions, Rasheed tells German envoy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck met Punjab Local Government & Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and discussed in detail the local bodies elections in the province and other related matters.

Vice Chairman WASA Lahore Sheikh Imtiaz was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the German Ambassador, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the priority of the PTI government is to strengthen and empower the local government institutions. A vibrant and integrated system of local government is being introduced in Punjab. He said that performance and efficiency of local government institutions is being enhanced to upgrade the living standards of the people. He said that transit teams have been formed in Punjab under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district to transfer the powers to local government institutions.

The Minister said that the tenure of the present local bodies representatives would expire on December 30. The Punjab government wants to hold new local body elections without delay after that, he added.

The Minister informed the German Ambassador that PTI has achieved great success in Azad Kashmir and bye elections of Sialkot and will also win the cantonment board elections. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken concrete steps to strengthen the economy, he added.

The German Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab Government to upgrade local government institutions.