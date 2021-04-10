UrduPoint.com
PTI To End Deprivations, Facilitate Poor: FM Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party striving hard to end deprivations and to facilitate poor segment of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party striving hard to end deprivations and to facilitate poor segment of the country.

Addressing a ceremony organized in his honor here at Union Council 49 Mumtazabad, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan Democratic Movements (PDM) was not working on agenda of public welfare but to create agitation.

He said that PTI led government striving hard to end deprivations of the country and to facilitate poor.

He said that government ensuring all steps to bring Multan out of problems. He said that various development projects were being completed in the city with rapid pace adding that increasing job opportunities for youth and make them skilful was one of the top priority of the government.

He said that opposition trying to create hurdles in development projects and criticize government because PTI believes on practical work instead of publicity. He said that the government was committed to ensure all basic facilities for masses and to bring ease for business community.

FM Qureshi added that the faces which push the country towards deprivations, debt and darkness have been exposed in front of people. He said that practical efforts continued to make Pakistan Riyasat-e-Madina as per vision of Prime Minister Iman Khan.

On the occasion, different supporters of Pakistan Muslim Leagues (N) joins PTI and assured full support for the party.

