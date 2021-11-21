UrduPoint.com

PTI To Enjoy Heavy Public Mandate In Elections- 2023: Claims FM Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the incumbent government would not only complete its ongoing constitutional term, but the masses would, once again, give heavy mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in elections 2023.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception here at the residence of PTI leader Malik Farman, at Union Council 52, in NA-156.

Qureshi stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard against menace of corruption as the eradication of corruption was part of PTI's manifesto. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to give the nation a strong system and a bright future for coming generations," said FM.

The PTI government also wishes long-term development, said Qureshi.

"We want the people to walk with their heads held high. Similarly, we want to uplift the dignity of country, ensure rule of law and eradication of corruption," FM Qureshi reiterated.

The foreign minister stated that the government wanted to address deprivations given to the people, during the previous regimes. The nation must support PTI government for a better future. For the first time in the history of the country, people's money was being spent only on public development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies were being welcomed at home and abroad, claimed Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"Our policies will have far-reaching and positive results," Qureshi hoped.

The FM remarked that the country's progress was not being digested by some politicians who were out of power. "The Opposition did not wanted the wheel of progress to remain continue. It wants to stop the journey of development by making noise. No matter how much noise they make, development of the country cannot be stopped," assured Qureshi.

The disappointed politicians, sitting out of power, will have to wait. The desire to end the PTI government will remain just a desire, said FM Qureshi.

A large number of PTI workers including Rana Abdul Jabbar, Khidr Hayat Baloch, Babar Shah, Rao Amjad Ali, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi spent a busy day in Multan. He visited the residences of various deceased persons in the constituency where he prayed for the reward of the deceased souls and for elevation of their ranks. Later, the foreign minister planted a tree in a private housing society in connection with the tree plantation campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

