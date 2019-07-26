PTI to establish its traders wing

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has decided to form Insaf Traders Forum. A delegation of traders in this regard called on PTI's Central Additional Secretary General Dr. Abul Hassan today here at Central Secretariat Islamabad

Party's central media department said that the traders delegation in the meeting with the Additional Secretary General PTI apprised the latter about the problems faced by the traders community.

The delegation stressed on the need to immediately form Insaf Traders Forum to mobilise the trader community.PTI's provincial governing body of Punjab will be asked to form the forum.The delegation of traders includes Haji Tahir Naveed, Sajjad Hussain, Liaquat Hayat Khan, Mirza Shafiq, Haji Talib Hussain, Haji Azam, Dr.

Jamil Malik, Haji Mohammad Khalid, Mian Mohammad Saeed, Mian Tariq Firoze, Mian Idress and others.