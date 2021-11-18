(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said that government has decided to counter opposition's "negative narrative" against overseas Pakistanis right to vote with full force at every forum.

Talking to a private news channel, he thanked coalition parties for their support to the PTI government in the parliament for making legislation and termed it victory of the democracy.

He said the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis was the slogan of PTI and opposition parties were opposing it, adding that with the struggle of PTI government now overseas Pakistanis would also be able to participate in electoral process.

He said that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being introduced with an aim of promoting genuinely fair, free and transparent elections in the country, adding that EVMs as a lasting and reliable technological solution to address the threat of possible rigging in the elections as witnessed in the past.