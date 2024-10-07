Open Menu

PTI To Face Action On Violating Laws Of Country: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders would face action on violating laws of the country

Ali Amin Gandapur is playing drama with the nation through public rallies and meetings, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The CM KP is sending wrong message and trying to create troubles for the country, he said.

Pakistan is organizing SCO conference in the Federal capital while the high level foreign delegations are visiting the country

for enhancing bilateral and business relations in coming days.

The PTI should stop playing double game and avoid to create unrest in the country, he said.

In reply to a question, he said the PTI should have punishment on violating laws of the country.

