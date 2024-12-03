- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PTI to face punishment for creating violence near D-Chowk: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Af ..
PTI To Face Punishment For Creating Violence Near D-Chowk: Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 11:06 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), could face punishment through courts for creating violence near D-Chowk
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), could face punishment through courts for creating violence near D-Chowk.
The Law Enforcement institutions would submit report to Task Force and the action would be taken against those who found involved in creating law and order situation near D-Chowk, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said most of the people of PTI were seen equipped with lethal weapons in the recent public rallies.
The PTI people should face punishment for disturbing peaceful environment of the Federal capital, he said.
In reply to a question about permission to PTI leaders for public meeting, he said, we will not allow them again to enter Islamabad to spread violence.
Recent Stories
NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK
International Day of persons with disabilities observed
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House
Stocks mixed as traders weigh US rates, China stimulus hopes
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Day of persons with disabilities observed18 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House18 minutes ago
-
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan37 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station49 minutes ago
-
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities49 minutes ago
-
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people53 minutes ago
-
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister53 minutes ago
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills1 hour ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 51 hour ago
-
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irshad1 hour ago
-
Fried fish sale gaining momentum in twin cities42 minutes ago