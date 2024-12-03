Open Menu

PTI To Face Punishment For Creating Violence Near D-Chowk: Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), could face punishment through courts for creating violence near D-Chowk

The Law Enforcement institutions would submit report to Task Force and the action would be taken against those who found involved in creating law and order situation near D-Chowk, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said most of the people of PTI were seen equipped with lethal weapons in the recent public rallies.

The PTI people should face punishment for disturbing peaceful environment of the Federal capital, he said.

In reply to a question about permission to PTI leaders for public meeting, he said, we will not allow them again to enter Islamabad to spread violence.

