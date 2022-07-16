UrduPoint.com

PTI To Face State Machinery, ECP In Punjab By-elections: Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 16, 2022 | 04:57 PM

The former Prime Minister has also used hashtag of "Bala_chalao_mulk_bachao,".

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that in the Punjab by-elections PTI has to face the state machinery, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and Mr X, Y.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote that “This is a message to my team that in the Punjab by-elections they have to face state machinery, PML-N, the biased Election commission, and Mr X and Y.”

Later, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned PTI Chairman Imran and other leaders of his party not to violate the law on election day, saying that the law would take its course against the violators.

