PTI to file petition in PHC for election date

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking a direction to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to immediately announce the date of general election in the province since the provincial assembly had been dissolved.

The PTI Secretary Information, Shoukat Yousafzai in a video statement said that PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and provincial President Pervaiz Khattak will file a petition in the Peshawar High Court.